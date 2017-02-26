House Majority Leader addresses prote...

House Majority Leader addresses protests on refugee ban, wall and education

As Gov. Bill Haslam delivered his State of the State address this week, a sea of protestors could be heard chanting, "this is what democracy looks like," just outside the House chamber doors. As the governor presented details of his IMPROVE Act that would provide sustainable funding for roads, increased funding for education, bring broadband to rural areas and significantly cut taxes, protestors gathered to catch the ear of legislators.

