Historic Franklin Masonic Hall to host all day teacher and student workshop on Sir Winston Churchill

The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall in Franklin will serve as the host site for the first Teacher and Student Workshop on Sir Winston Churchill on January 7 at 9 a.m. The Churchill Society of Tennessee, in partnership with the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall and Williamson County Schools, are delighted to bring this unique opportunity to fifteen teachers and seven international baccalaureate students. The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall in partnership with Williamson County Schools and the Churchill Society of Tennessee are pleased to announce the first educational teacher workshop on Sir Winston Churchill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.