Historic Franklin Masonic Hall to hos...

Historic Franklin Masonic Hall to host all day teacher and student workshop on Sir Winston Churchill

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall in Franklin will serve as the host site for the first Teacher and Student Workshop on Sir Winston Churchill on January 7 at 9 a.m. The Churchill Society of Tennessee, in partnership with the Historic Franklin Masonic Hall and Williamson County Schools, are delighted to bring this unique opportunity to fifteen teachers and seven international baccalaureate students. The Historic Franklin Masonic Hall in partnership with Williamson County Schools and the Churchill Society of Tennessee are pleased to announce the first educational teacher workshop on Sir Winston Churchill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rudy Kalis pushed out 7 min Googoo4poopoo 11
Where are the older single men 4 hr Runforthehills 100
George Currey 6 hr Wander 5
Zooskool 14 hr interested 10
Why are there 2 Brentwoods in California (Sep '06) 23 hr Mfpuckman 2
hermitage hall (Jul '12) Mon Kailey 6
News Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06) Mon ThomasA 821
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,877

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC