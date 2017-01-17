Haslam proposes 7 cent gas tax increase; Williamson County leaders approve

After two years of debate about how to create sustainable funding for Tennessee's $6 billion backlog of road projects, Gov. Bill Haslam proposed today a gas tax increase of 7 cents per gallon and a 12-cent increase in diesel fuel per gallon, as well as tax reductions in certain areas. According to County Mayor Rogers Anderson, the amount will generate an extra $1.3 million in annual revenue throughout the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.