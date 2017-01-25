FSSD and city could partner to better use 50 acres of green space in district
The city of Franklin and the Franklin Special School District are exploring a budding partnership agreement that could increase the use of 50 acres of green space in the district for student and citizen use. Franklin Parks Director Lisa Clayton, along with consultant Mary Vavra of Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc., gave a presentation at the monthly FSSD board meeting, explaining the possible partnership that would expand recreational programming for the district and the city.
