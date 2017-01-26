From start-up to $3 billion in assets...

From start-up to $3 billion in assets, Franklin Synergy Bank makes its mark

Thursday

Herrington never thought as a teenager, as he performed office duties to help out his mother after school at the local bank where she worked, that he would go on to lead one of the largest, fastest growing banks in Tennessee and the region. The community bank, which began serving friends and neighbors in 2007 and continues to do so, has grown by leaps and bounds, reaching $3 billion in assets in just 9 1/2 years as the fourth largest of 177 banks headquartered in Tennessee.

