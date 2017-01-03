Franklin Tomorrow walkability survey shows need for improved sidewalk access
According to a 2016 Sidewalk Audit conducted by Franklin Tomorrow, Franklin residents would like more options for walkability in their neighborhoods and community. Franklin Tomorrow executive director Mindy Tate, presented survey results to the Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman, showing that 60 percent of respondents felt their neighborhood needs "some work to a lot of work" to be considered walkable.
