Franklin student's - Nasty Woman' poem reverberates around the world

The minute President Donald Trump during his campaign called then presidential challenger Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during the final presidential debate, poet, Columbia State Community College Williamson campus student Nina Mariah Donovan, 19, began composing her next piece with the apt title "Nasty Woman" that is now identifiable by many. The words of the poem, or at least its title, performed by Leiper's Fork iconic actor Ashley Judd, at the Washington, D.C. Women's March on Washington, has reverberated across all corners of the nation and beyond, touching the hearts of some, while offending others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.