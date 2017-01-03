Franklin retirement company changes name, to host customer appreciation event
Retirement Solutions Group Inc., a locally based retirement planning firm, is hosting a Client Appreciation Gala on Thursday, Jan. 19, at the Cool Springs Marriott. The company was originally founded by Forrest McGee after relocating his family from Chattanooga in 1973 to Franklin.
