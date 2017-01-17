Franklin Parks Department looking for artists for Kids Art Festival of Tennessee
The third annual Kids Art Festival of Tennessee will be presented by the City of Franklin Parks, and the Williamson County Cultural Arts Commission. The Kids Art Festival of Tennessee is calling all elementary, middle, and high school artists, dancers, musicians, vocalists, thespians, poets, photographers, and artisans to participate.
