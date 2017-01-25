Franklin man charged with afternoon DUI, violation of child restraint law
Police said on Saturday around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to Cool Springs in reference to a vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run. Officers determined the driver, Shawn Barthel, was intoxicated and that he had his two young children improperly restrained in the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caseygirl 814
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|3
|Underground bdsm clubs/ secret clubs ect
|3 hr
|nutzaplente
|8
|Ashley Judd, has Lost her Damn Leftist Mind! Pa...
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|why is trump whining
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|3
|Naomi Judd, Get Ashley Judd Needs Mental Interv...
|14 hr
|proud American
|4
|Curious About Demographic Here
|14 hr
|The Question Man
|1
|Boycott Ashley Judd after watching Vile rant pa...
|Tue
|I used to be someone
|32
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC