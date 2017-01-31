Franklin Art Scene visitors can fill ...

Franklin Art Scene visitors can fill 'passport' to win evening out

19 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Herald

The monthly art crawl showcasing local artistic talent, the Franklin Art Scene, is offering guests the chance to travel around Downtown Franklin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, filling up their passports at all participating venues. Those who visit and receive a stamp at each location will be entered to win an evening out in Franklin, including a $75 gift certificate to 55 South and two tickets to a movie at the Franklin Theatre.

Franklin, TN

