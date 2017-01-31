Franklin Art Scene visitors can fill 'passport' to win evening out
The monthly art crawl showcasing local artistic talent, the Franklin Art Scene, is offering guests the chance to travel around Downtown Franklin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, filling up their passports at all participating venues. Those who visit and receive a stamp at each location will be entered to win an evening out in Franklin, including a $75 gift certificate to 55 South and two tickets to a movie at the Franklin Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZEZ Returns To Nashville
|1 hr
|Billyt
|1
|Depressing dramatic coworker HELP!!
|2 hr
|Tell em
|5
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|Toby
|19
|megan barry liberal hypocrite
|3 hr
|Mom
|28
|CPS pain specialisty
|4 hr
|Wtf
|4
|Negroes and crime
|12 hr
|I used to be someone
|39
|why is trump whining
|13 hr
|I used to be someone
|19
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC