Franklin Art Scene visitors can fill 'passport' to win evening out

The monthly art crawl showcasing local artistic talent, the Franklin Art Scene, is offering guests the chance to travel around Downtown Franklin from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, filling up their passports at all participating venues. Those who visit and receive a stamp at each location will be entered to win an evening out in Franklin, including a $75 gift certificate to 55 South and two tickets to a movie at the Franklin Theatre.

