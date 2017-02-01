First Farmers names branch manager fo...

First Farmers names branch manager for new downtown Franklin financial center

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Williamson Herald

First Farmers recently announced the hire of Darryl G. Clark, who will serve as branch manager at the new downtown Franklin financial center scheduled to open late first quarter. In his new role, Clark will oversee the day-to-day operations and growth of the financial center located at 121 First Ave. S. in historic downtown Franklin.

