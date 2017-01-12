Eighteen vandalisms to downtown shops spur holiday investigation
Eighteen locations were marked with spray paint in the downtown area over the holidays. The alley between 3rd and 4th Avenue North was targeted, with more than 11 tags of graffiti visible from the adjacent parking lot.
