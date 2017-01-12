Downtown Franklin Association names 2017 Main Street Brew Fest chair
To help prepare for the Main Street Brew Fest in downtown Franklin on Saturday, March 11, the Downtown Franklin Association has named a chair for this year's event. Julie Walton Garland of Walton's Antique and Estate Jewelry will serve as chair of the 2017event, leading a committee of dedicated volunteers who produce the festival each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Google Fiber Guilty Of Digital Redlining?
|7 hr
|Mouse
|1
|WSMV Chris Miller
|11 hr
|thurston howell V
|9
|dee henry-jenkins (Jan '10)
|12 hr
|1-big-mama
|20
|Send a message to Toby Keith (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|i peed my pants
|12
|Women smokers
|21 hr
|I used to be someone
|24
|Anyone know Vanessa Chetwood?
|Sat
|FierceMom
|2
|Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16)
|Sat
|jack n off
|15
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC