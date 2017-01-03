Dangerous roads across county cause multiple crashes, schools get first snow day
Snow and slick roads slowed drivers throughout Williamson County to a crawl as snow quickly accumulated Friday morning and temperatures dropped below freezing and will remain so throughout the evening. County and city departments have been working since the morning hours to respond to multiple crashes across the county and its six cities to help stranded drivers and move stray cars from blocking roadways.
