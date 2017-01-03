Dangerous roads across county cause m...

Dangerous roads across county cause multiple crashes, schools get first snow day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Williamson Herald

Snow and slick roads slowed drivers throughout Williamson County to a crawl as snow quickly accumulated Friday morning and temperatures dropped below freezing and will remain so throughout the evening. County and city departments have been working since the morning hours to respond to multiple crashes across the county and its six cities to help stranded drivers and move stray cars from blocking roadways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snow Danger With Open Schools 33 min I used to be someone 7
Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15) 2 hr Alexandriawhite 24
George Currey 6 hr Thoughts 6
News Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12) 12 hr Eat A Peach 10
Chrish Lombard 13 hr Doc 2
Looking for 14 hr Renee 1
Kerry Underwood ( DECEIVED ) REPENT Sun Inquisitor 2
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,411 • Total comments across all topics: 277,748,757

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC