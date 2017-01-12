Clarksville Police are looking for Be...

Clarksville Police are looking for Best Western Inn Robbery Suspect

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Clarksville Online

Detective Channing Bartel with the Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify suspects involved in a Clarksville Hotel Robbery and is requesting public assistance. On Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 3:52am, a robbery occurred at the Best Western Inn on 275 Alfred Thun Road.

