Clarksville Police are looking for Best Western Inn Robbery Suspect
Detective Channing Bartel with the Clarksville Police Department is trying to identify suspects involved in a Clarksville Hotel Robbery and is requesting public assistance. On Saturday, January 7th, 2017 at 3:52am, a robbery occurred at the Best Western Inn on 275 Alfred Thun Road.
