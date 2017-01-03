Calendar of Upcoming Events
The Franklin Art Scene is inviting the public to come out of winter hibernation for the first Friday crawl of 2017. Guests won't have to brave the chilly temperatures for too long during the smaller and more intimate edition of Art Scene as the Toasty Trolley, complete with hot cider, will be making the rounds throughout downtown Franklin, allowing art lovers to hop on and off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the free monthly event has plenty more activities for the night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nashville Schools
|6 min
|I used to be someone
|1
|Where are the older single men
|39 min
|I used to be someone
|120
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|4 hr
|Mom
|3
|AT&T vs Verizon Cell Service?
|8 hr
|dorlow
|2
|child support is modern day slavery (Jul '14)
|16 hr
|Vee
|52
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Yay
|823
|Nashville ( REPENT REPENT)
|Fri
|Yawn
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC