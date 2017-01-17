3 people who see God working through Trump
Anne Severance is a Christian living in Franklin, Tenn., where she works as a freelance editor and worships at the nondenominational New River Fellowship. Photo courtesy of Ann Severance "I do believe that he picked him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too many on welfare
|1 hr
|Picklejuice
|11
|Amazing physician
|7 hr
|Cindy Avans Jobe
|1
|Johnny Ray Thompson AKA Bubba T AKA bubble teeth
|7 hr
|just so you know
|1
|2 year old girl murdered thrown in well
|11 hr
|Bahahahahaha
|6
|Snow Danger With Open Schools
|19 hr
|I used to be someone
|30
|Gregg Allman engaged to 24-year-old girlfriend (May '12)
|19 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|12
|My kids college fund
|21 hr
|junior samples
|3
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC