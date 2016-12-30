Train hits FedEx truck in Tennessee
A FedEx truck was hit by a train Thursday in Franklin, Tennessee. Police say charges are pending against the truck driver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need to find an apt
|4 hr
|CarrieFisherr
|2
|Spring Hill, FL
|4 hr
|stefani7
|1
|Church of God of Prophecy rethinks position aga... (Aug '06)
|5 hr
|ChrisT
|817
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|6 hr
|Donnie
|10
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|8 hr
|Zane B
|95
|Review: Ilovekickboxing - Nashville (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|KimberlyLampley
|22
|New to town
|14 hr
|Ashley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC