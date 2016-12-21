Republicans introduce medical marijuana act

Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, and Sen. Steve Dickerson, R-Nashville, introduced the Medical Cannabis Act of 2017 Wednesday that would legalize medical marijuana in Tennessee for those with specific conditions. Williamson County veteran legislators Rep. Charles Sargent, R-Franklin and House Majority Leader Glen Casada, R-Franklin, differ slightly on the bill.

