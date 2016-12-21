Photographer aims to turn Gatlinburg ...

Photographer aims to turn Gatlinburg tragedy into art

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Tuesday Dec. 20, 2016 photo, photographer Jeremy Cowart lays on square platform on the floor of his Franklin, Tenn, photography studio to resemble a laying on a mattress in Franklin, Tenn. Coward has been photography Gatlinburg fire victims in their burned out homes and businesses using a mattress and a drone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I just moved to nashville. i need some junky fr... (Jan '14) 2 hr Mg2g29 7
looking for Trannys (Aug '12) 8 hr Catman 34
Groucho Marx ?? 13 hr Comeback Ron 1
Victoria Mathis arrest 20 hr Tell it 1
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) Mon Sid 14
George Currey Mon Big G 2
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? Mon James 93
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC