New in audiobooks: 'The Book of Joy,' 'The Orphan...
Abrams spent five days interviewing the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Tutu at the former's residence in exile in Dharamsala, India. The two Nobel Peace Prize recipients speak with humor and much insight about their different approaches to maintaining a contented and joyful life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where are the older single men
|15 min
|nopity nope nope ...
|101
|Mallory Ervin (Feb '13)
|11 hr
|Texan
|2
|Rudy Kalis pushed out
|19 hr
|shame on you
|12
|George Currey
|Tue
|Wander
|5
|Zooskool
|Tue
|interested
|10
|Why are there 2 Brentwoods in California (Sep '06)
|Mon
|Mfpuckman
|2
|hermitage hall (Jul '12)
|Mon
|Kailey
|6
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC