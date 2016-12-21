Main Street Brewfest tickets now available

Main Street Brewfest, the highly anticipated festival put on each year by the Downtown Franklin Association , returns Saturday, March 11 to provide beer lovers with a taste of some of the best local, national and international brews. The event, complete with live music and plenty of Irish cheer, will offer 50-plus craft beers at dozens of tasting sites from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. "The event is a fun way to encourage participants to explore all that Main Street has to offer, from the unique shops to the incredible restaurants."

