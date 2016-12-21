Main Street Brewfest tickets now avai...

Main Street Brewfest tickets now available

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Williamson Herald

Main Street Brewfest, the highly anticipated festival put on each year by the Downtown Franklin Association , returns Saturday, March 11 to provide beer lovers with a taste of some of the best local, national and international brews. The event, complete with live music and plenty of Irish cheer, will offer 50-plus craft beers at dozens of tasting sites from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. "The event is a fun way to encourage participants to explore all that Main Street has to offer, from the unique shops to the incredible restaurants."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alamo tennessee 41 min Kyle 4
Where are the older single men 6 hr What a woman likes 89
Freemasons of Nashville 8 hr Shriner 3
Women smokers 18 hr ThomasA 18
baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ... Fri Justshutup 41
Zooskool Fri Miss K9 3
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? Thu nutzaplente 90
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,306,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC