Local summit to focus on new research about type 1 diabetes

On the heels of a tremendous technological advancement with the FDA's approval of the first ever hybrid closed-loop artificial pancreas system, Middle Tennessee will host the JDRF Type One Nation Summit on Jan. 21 in Franklin, Tenn. The JDRF Type One Nation Summit is an opportunity for families and individuals affected by type 1 diabetes to network with other families and learn about exciting new research on the horizon--like the recent FDA approval of the first artificial pancreas system.

