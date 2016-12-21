Local summit to focus on new research about type 1 diabetes
On the heels of a tremendous technological advancement with the FDA's approval of the first ever hybrid closed-loop artificial pancreas system, Middle Tennessee will host the JDRF Type One Nation Summit on Jan. 21 in Franklin, Tenn. The JDRF Type One Nation Summit is an opportunity for families and individuals affected by type 1 diabetes to network with other families and learn about exciting new research on the horizon--like the recent FDA approval of the first artificial pancreas system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alamo tennessee
|46 min
|Kyle
|4
|Where are the older single men
|6 hr
|What a woman likes
|89
|Freemasons of Nashville
|8 hr
|Shriner
|3
|Women smokers
|18 hr
|ThomasA
|18
|baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ...
|Fri
|Justshutup
|41
|Zooskool
|Fri
|Miss K9
|3
|What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville?
|Thu
|nutzaplente
|90
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC