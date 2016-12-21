Lipscomb University president Randy Lowry to speak at January 9 FrankTalks

Franklin Tomorrow invites the community to the Jan. 9 FrankTalks lecture in a discussion focused on how people interact and engage with each other in the community. The program will be held at the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave. in Franklin, starting with a coffee social at 9 a.m. and will be followed by the program at 9:30 a.m. Lipscomb University President Randy Lowry will kick off the first FrankTalks of 2017.

