January's Franklin Art Crawl to Feature Toasty Trolley, Art Scene Passports, and Scavenger Hunt

The Franklin Art Scene is inviting the public to come out of winter hibernation for the first Friday crawl of 2017 on Friday, Jan. 6. Guests won't have to brave the chilly temperatures for too long during the smaller and more intimate edition of Art Scene as the Toasty Trolley, complete with hot cider, will be making the rounds throughout Downtown Franklin, allowing art lovers to hop on and off from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. In addition, the free monthly event, coordinated by the Downtown Franklin Association , is bringing back Art Scene Passports, offering event-goers the chance to win a prize package for an evening out in Franklin, including a $75 gift certificate to 55 South and two tickets to a movie at the Franklin Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Herald.