Jacobson receives special award for Battle of Franklin preservation efforts
Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric Jacobson recently received the Tennie Pinkerton Dozier award from the Save the Franklin Battlefield organization. Every year, the organization presents this award to an individual who has made a long-term, compelling commitment to battlefield preservation efforts in Williamson County.
