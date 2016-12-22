Franklin police seek 4 suspects follo...

Franklin police seek 4 suspects following violent overnight carjacking

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: WKRN

Police say the violent carjacking happened at 3:45 a.m. in the morning at an apartment complex located at 700 Westminster Drive. Four male suspects in a small, red sports car pulled up next to the victim, who was arriving at the complex, according to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Vince Gill cheat on his wife 4 hr Big D 2
What is going on at Channel 4 in Nashville? 6 hr John S 91
Metro police officer B.Campbell is hot 13 hr Cop Lover 1
Brea from channel 5 (Jun '16) 15 hr a y I 10
Where are the older single men 16 hr Trust Jesus 93
baby yanked at 8 months from mothers womb,left ... 22 hr lol 42
Alamo tennessee Sat Kyle 4
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Franklin, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC