Franklin police seek 4 suspects following violent overnight carjacking
Police say the violent carjacking happened at 3:45 a.m. in the morning at an apartment complex located at 700 Westminster Drive. Four male suspects in a small, red sports car pulled up next to the victim, who was arriving at the complex, according to police.
