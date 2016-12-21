Franklin Police need help identifying...

Franklin Police need help identifying suspect for alleged fraud

Franklin Police Department is seeking help from the public to identify a suspect, who allegedly in December, used a cloned credit card to fraudulently purchase $340 in merchandise at Sam's Club in Franklin.

