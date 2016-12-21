Franklin family loses home in fire

Wednesday Dec 14

A Franklin family has lost their trailer home in a fire due to an electrical outlet malfunction. Franklin residents for nine years, Francisco Javier and Liliana Contreras had recently paid off the loan to their home.

Franklin, TN

