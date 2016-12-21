Fourth grader gives 100 hours of service to seniors at Morning Pointe
The season for giving is no news to 10-year-old Grace Gustavson, a fourth grader at Pearre Creek Elementary School, who spends much of her time serving others. How much? Since March, she has clocked more than 100 hours of community service at Morning Pointe of Franklin.
