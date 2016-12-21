Detectives seeking suspects who fired shot during overnight carjacking in Franklin
Franklin Police are investigating a violent overnight carjacking that happened at the apartment complex at 700 Westminster Drive. At 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, four black male suspects in a small, sporty red car pulled up next to the victim who was arriving at the complex.
