Detectives seeking suspects who fired shot during overnight carjacking in Franklin

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Williamson Herald

Franklin Police are investigating a violent overnight carjacking that happened at the apartment complex at 700 Westminster Drive. At 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, four black male suspects in a small, sporty red car pulled up next to the victim who was arriving at the complex.

