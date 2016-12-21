Ashcroft Valley proposal sinks at BOMA

The development of proposed Ashcroft Valley, as the developer, Land Solutions, LLC, originally envisioned it, flat lined Tuesday when the firm officially withdrew its design plans from consideration of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen, concluding a 14-month battle to bring the development to fruition. However, BOMA approved upon final reading the annexation of approximately 204 acres of land, previously slated for the development into the city of Franklin.

