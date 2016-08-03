Advocate Moves Needle on Website Acce...

Advocate Moves Needle on Website Accessibility

Aug 3, 2016 Read more: Education Week

Marcie Lipsitt, of Franklin, Mich., has filed some 500 complaints with the U.S. Department of Education's office for civil rights advocating for web accessibility for students with disabilities. She reviews school districts' websites one by one using her iPad software, looking for barriers that would prevent access.

