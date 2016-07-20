DPS huckster Norman Shy forced to sur...

DPS huckster Norman Shy forced to surrender million-dollar mansion after kickback scheme

Jul 20, 2016 Read more: Metro Times

Not super surprising here, but the federal judge overseeing the case surrounding the most recent Detroit Public Schools corruption scheme has ruled that Norman Shy, the ringleader, must forfeit two of his homes and multiple bank accounts, according to the Detroit Free Press . In May the 74-year-old plead guilty in U.S. District Court to giving kickbacks to 12 district principals and one assistant superintendent.

