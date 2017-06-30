Knights of Columbus Council 1710 Brittany Guidry Memorial Golf Scramble
Diamond Tank Rentals won the Knights of Columbus Council 1710 Brittany Guidry Memorial Golf Scramble, which was held May 28 at Belleview Golf & Country Club in Franklin.
