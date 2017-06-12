The Right Boat, Right Away

The Right Boat, Right Away

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

If the news that Louisiana-based boatbuilder Metal Shark is ramping up production to build an inventory of stock vessels, with the goal of reducing lead times and enhancing service sounds familiar, but perhaps not on this side of the big pond, that's because the move truly represents an innovative concept for North American builders. Savvy shipbuilding stakeholders everywhere, of course, know that Netherlands-based Damen has been doing it for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Philip Foster of Berwick, NS May '17 Concerned Parent 2
Addiction Nurse or Addict Mar '17 Richard1366 1
jones-tardy family reunion 2017 Feb '17 JonesTardy2017 1
Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10) Feb '17 tammy123 64
Thor fredrick!!!! Feb '17 Hdsrhds 2
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
Missing Friend (Jul '12) Dec '16 honeymylove 29
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Mary Parish was issued at June 14 at 7:56PM CDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Libya
 

Franklin, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,705 • Total comments across all topics: 281,764,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC