Deputy Stinnett emerges after recovering items from the water.
Today, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team conducted a property recovery operation in Bayou Teche at the Sterling Bridge in Franklin. Continuing an investigation into a home burglary that occurred in Glencoe, detectives of the Criminal Investigation Section developed information that led to the coordination of the operation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jones-tardy family reunion 2017
|Feb '17
|JonesTardy2017
|1
|Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|tammy123
|64
|Thor fredrick!!!!
|Feb '17
|Hdsrhds
|2
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
|Missing Friend (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|honeymylove
|29
|Flooding (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Dee
|1
|Faith Matters: Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Bato... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Philbert
|8
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC