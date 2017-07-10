Deputy Stinnett emerges after recover...

Deputy Stinnett emerges after recovering items from the water.

Wednesday Jun 14

Today, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Dive Team conducted a property recovery operation in Bayou Teche at the Sterling Bridge in Franklin. Continuing an investigation into a home burglary that occurred in Glencoe, detectives of the Criminal Investigation Section developed information that led to the coordination of the operation.

