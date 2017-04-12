College Counseling Center offers brea...

College Counseling Center offers breakout sessions

Next Story Prev Story
Apr 12, 2017 Read more: Banner-Tribune

Jakob Shimek of Lake Charles, Molly Gonsoulin of Franklin and Sebastian Guerrero of Houma listen to advice from members of the senior class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware of Philip Foster of Berwick, NS Fri Concerned Neighbour 1
Addiction Nurse or Addict Mar '17 Richard1366 1
jones-tardy family reunion 2017 Feb '17 JonesTardy2017 1
Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10) Feb '17 tammy123 64
Thor fredrick!!!! Feb '17 Hdsrhds 2
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
Missing Friend (Jul '12) Dec '16 honeymylove 29
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for St Mary Parish was issued at May 13 at 8:27PM CDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iraq
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Franklin, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,272 • Total comments across all topics: 280,996,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC