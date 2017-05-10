Beloved singer Patsy Cline to be cele...

Beloved singer Patsy Cline to be celebrated in Cutting Edge Theater original

Sally McKellip and Brett Trahan will appear in the show written by McKellip, "You belong to Me: A Patsy Cline Story." Slidell resident Sally McKellip -- author of the original play, "You Belong to Me: A Patsy Cline Story" -- had always wanted to be a writer.

