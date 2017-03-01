Metal Shark Puts First Two Citywide Ferries on the Water
Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark said it has put the first two passenger vessels for New York's new Citywide Ferry Service on the water, having splashed the new builds at its Franklin, La. shipyard late last week.
