Police Reports

Police Reports

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Banner-Tribune

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Ryan Schwartz, 21, of 2212-A Main St., Patterson was arrested Tuesday at 6:43 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and was released on a summons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jones-tardy family reunion 2017 Feb 19 JonesTardy2017 1
Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10) Feb 18 tammy123 64
Thor fredrick!!!! Feb 10 Hdsrhds 2
News Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09) Dec '16 Nancy 11
Missing Friend (Jul '12) Dec '16 honeymylove 29
Flooding (Aug '16) Aug '16 Dee 1
News Faith Matters: Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Bato... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Philbert 10
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Franklin, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC