Police Reports

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Kemiah Watson, 17, of 807 Cleco St., Patterson, was arrested Thursday at 1:56 p.m. on a charge of simple battery and released on $2,500 bond.

