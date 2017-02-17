Police Reports
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Cotina L. Walton, 34, of 203 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:34 p.m. on a Patterson warrant on a charge of identity theft.
