Police Reports
St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests: Drew Baugher, 27, of 111 Rizzo St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 11:17 a.m. and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, no driver's license on person and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec '16
|Nancy
|11
|Missing Friend (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|honeymylove
|29
|Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|vfgifted1
|62
|Flooding
|Aug '16
|Dee
|1
|Faith Matters: Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Bato... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Philbert
|10
|Mike perry (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|kozmo37643
|5
|Was it really a Coffin in that tree (Feb '10)
|Mar '16
|Tolbert
|2
