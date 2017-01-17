Police Reports

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests: Sidney Duhon Jr., 35, of Donna Drive, Franklin, was arrested Thursday 6:44 a.m. and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of Schedule I narcotics, indecent behavior of a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Banner-Tribune.