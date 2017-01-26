Metal Shark to Build DC, New Orleans ...

Metal Shark to Build DC, New Orleans Passenger Vessels

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark said it has been awarded two separate contracts to produce passenger vessels for the Potomac Riverboat Company division of Entertainment Cruises, and for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. For the Potomac Riverboat Company, Metal Shark will produce four 88', high speed/low wake, 149-passenger aluminum catamarans.

