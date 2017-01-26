Metal Shark to Build DC, New Orleans Passenger Vessels
Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark said it has been awarded two separate contracts to produce passenger vessels for the Potomac Riverboat Company division of Entertainment Cruises, and for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority. For the Potomac Riverboat Company, Metal Shark will produce four 88', high speed/low wake, 149-passenger aluminum catamarans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
Add your comments below
Franklin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Part 1 -- Louisiana Third Circuit Affirms Conno... (Jul '09)
|Dec 27
|Nancy
|11
|Missing Friend (Jul '12)
|Dec '16
|honeymylove
|29
|Scotty's has Rent to Own Travel Trailers (Mar '10)
|Aug '16
|vfgifted1
|62
|Flooding
|Aug '16
|Dee
|1
|Faith Matters: Jehovah's Witnesses meet in Bato... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Philbert
|10
|Mike perry (Jun '16)
|Jul '16
|kozmo37643
|5
|Was it really a Coffin in that tree (Feb '10)
|Mar '16
|Tolbert
|2
Find what you want!
Search Franklin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC