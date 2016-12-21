Police Reports
Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests: Garbio Boulanger, 27, of Sixth Street, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 5:20 p.m. and charged with failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension, expired driver's license, failure to appear on the charge driving under suspension and no insurance.
