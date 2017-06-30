Acclaimed country artist performs at ...

Acclaimed country artist performs at the Feed and Sing

Country music artist, singer and songwriter, Marty Brown holds his guitar with a wedding photo of him and his wife, Shellie, on the back of it while Shawn Lawless, owner of the Feed and Sing on state Route 14, welcomes them. Brown performed on America's Got Talent in 2013 when his wife "tricked" him into appearing and a thunderous crowd response relaunched the 52-year-old's popularity into national and international touring orbit.

