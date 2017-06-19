Simpson resident guilty of making and possessing molotov cocktails

United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. today announced the guilty plea of a Simpson County, Kentucky resident, to charges of making and possessing illegal firearms, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, before United States District Judge Greg N. Stivers, on Friday, June 16, 2017, in United States District Court. Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law, 20, of Franklin, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of a superseding indictment and was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service pending sentencing on October 11, 2017, in Bowling Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.