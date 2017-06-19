Simpson resident guilty of making and...

Simpson resident guilty of making and possessing molotov cocktails -

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: News Democrat

United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr. today announced the guilty plea of a Simpson County, Kentucky resident, to charges of making and possessing illegal firearms, commonly known as Molotov cocktails, before United States District Judge Greg N. Stivers, on Friday, June 16, 2017, in United States District Court. Trey Alexander Gwathney-Law, 20, of Franklin, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to counts one and two of a superseding indictment and was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service pending sentencing on October 11, 2017, in Bowling Green.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Franklin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who in franklin thinks the law does not apply t... 18 min Bombardier 3
heather burgett 30 min Concerned 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 30 min RD Calhoun - Cadiz 900
Sorry Libs...no I'm not. 3 hr DUMB DUCKdonald 6
Cody spivey (Jun '16) 5 hr Lol 4
ashley nichols (Nov '13) 8 hr CO S 10
Franklin as a town doesn't care about black people 13 hr its like that 39
See all Franklin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Franklin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Simpson County was issued at June 22 at 3:43AM EDT

Franklin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Franklin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Franklin, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,129 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC